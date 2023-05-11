'Congress Politicised Sudan Crisis For Political Gain Because...': PM Modi In Rajasthan

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a series of attacks on the Congress in Rajasthan, while describing how the grand-old party made a hue and cry and put the lives of several Indians stuck in the war-hit country of Sudan on the line by highlighting their identities. He said that the rescue operation was to be conducted silently, without putting the identity of the people stuck in Sudan into the public domain, in order to ensure their safety, but due to the Congress the rescue operation got into headlines. PM Modi alleged, "The Congress was looking for a chance to hold my neck in the backdrop of the Sudan crisis, but they forgot the fact that this is Modi, who will go to any extent to bring back every single Indian from there."

He alleged that the Congress politicised the Sudan crisis, in order take advantage in the Karnataka elections, as people from tribal communities of Karnataka were also stuck in Sudan. But, due to the well-planned rescue operation conducted by the country in the war-hit zone of Sudan, they failed to do so.

PM Modi lashed out at Congress over acquittal of accused of Jaipur blast case

The prime minister, while making a veiled attack on the Congress, said that the negative people do not have a far-sighted vision and they can’t think beyond their political interests. He accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of following a policy of appeasement and taking a soft stand against terrorists, as he blamed the government for the acquittal of the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, saying that soft stand of the state government against the terror accused in the matter led to their acquittal.

#LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on Sudan conflict in Rajasthan, says 'We evacuated Indians from conflict-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri, but Congress questions that too.'#PMModi #Congress #Rajasthan #SudanConflict pic.twitter.com/6qDjKGcYQD — Republic (@republic) May 10, 2023

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Abu Road, he even took a sarcastic dig at the Congress indicating at the infighting in the state unit of the grand old party. He asked, “What kind of government is this? The chief minister doesn’t trust his MLAs and the MLAs don’t trust their chief minister. When the five-years of the government will pass in attempting to save itself, then who will care for the development of the state.”

“The Congress in order to ensure a loss to the BJP and Modi, doesn’t even hesitate to give a loss to the country. They instigated the country against the ‘Made in India’ vaccine to malign my image and tried hard to bring me down to my knees, but I only bow down to the people of this country and no one else. The country not only made its own vaccine and saved the lives of its people, but helped the people of other countries as well,” the PM said.

PM Modi even slammed the Rajasthan government, saying, “If enough medical colleges would have been built earlier, we would not have had to face the shortage of doctors.” Notably, the doctors in the state were on protest against the state government over the Right to Health Bill. However, they later called off their protest.