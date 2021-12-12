Congress Raises Questions On PM Modi's Hacked Twitter Account, Claims 'this Too Was A Lie'

Reacting to the update of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hacked Twitter account, Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge said that 'this too was a lie, just like all his other promises'. Kharge raised questions against the Twitter hack and asked why would PM Modi's handle send 'a cryptic message for the draft bill on cryptocurrency'. The Prime Minister's personal Twitter handle was briefly hacked in the early hours of Sunday, informed the PM's office.

'Why would someone hack PM Narendra Modi’s account on Bitcoin'? asked the Congress leader.

Why would someone hack PM @narendramodi’s account on #Bitcoin ? Sending a cryptic message for the draft bill on #cryptocurrecy ?



Anyway, this too was a lie, just like all his other promises.#Hacked pic.twitter.com/wVH8qP4bR7 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) December 12, 2021

PM Modi's personal Twiter account gets hacked, sends message of 'bitcoin as legal tender'

As per the screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, tweets were put out from PM Modi's personal account claiming "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender". The now-deleted tweet read, "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country".

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Twitter handle was compromised for a brief time and the account was immediately secured. "In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," read PMO's tweet:

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.



In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

Later, Twitter also released a statement adding communication with the PM’s Office is underway and officials took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity.

We have 24X7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office & our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our probe revealed that there're no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time: Twitter spox — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Congress' Priyank Kharge targets BJP over alleged Bitcoin Scam

This is not the first time that the Congress Karnataka leader has targeted the BJP over Cryptocurrency. Earlier, in November, Kharge had slammed the BJP over the alleged Bitcoin Scam where Bitcoin worth Rs 9 crore was seized from a Bengaluru-based hacker Srikrishna by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) earlier this year, and asked three questions over the ongoing probe.

Centre to table Cryptocurrency bill in ongoing Parliament session

This hacked push for cryptocurrencies comes amid the Centre's plan to table the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the upcoming winter session of the parliament. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will outlaw all private cryptocurrencies in India with 'some exceptions' to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.