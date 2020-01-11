Congress Responds To COAS Naravane's 'Army Will Get PoK If Parliament Says' Statement

After the first Congress Working Committee (CWC)'s meeting in 2020, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, on Saturday, said that the Congress has maintained that Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India while addressing a press briefing in New Delhi. Agreeing with Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Naravane's PoK remark, he said that the party cannot comment on statements made by COAS. Congress leader Anand Sharma too said that both parliamentary houses have adopted resolutions on PoK.

Congress on COAS PoK remark

"We never comment on the statements made by the Army Chief. But we have maintained that the PoK is part of India and their cannot be another opinion to it," said Surjewala. Sharma added, "Both LS & RS have adopted resolutions in the past that the POK is part of India".

Earlier in the day, General Naravane made a huge statement regarding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) stating that if the Parliament orders for the Army to take PoK, then the Army will accordingly take it. While addressing the Army's annual news briefing, Naravane stated that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be part of India as stated by the political leadership. While emphasizing training, General Naravane stated that the Indian Army will train for the future and that is where the emphasis of our training will be.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

Such remarks were also made by the previous COAS Bipin Rawat on several occasions. On October 25, while addressing a ceremony on the launch of the honorary postal stamp for Siachen Warriors, Gen Rawat reiterated, "Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is ours. When we say ‘Jammu and Kasmir as a whole’, we also mean PoK and Gilgit Baltistan". Similarly, in September, when asked about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh's statements about India taking back Aksai Chin and PoK, Rawat expressed his happiness at the statement adding that the Centre controlled the decision on such issues.

"We are very happy listening to this statement. This is the truth. We follow the Government's orders on PoK. As the government instructs, the various establishments throughout the nation will function. The Army is ever ready to do as instructed by the government," he said.

