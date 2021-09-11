Congress Says BJP's Made CM Post 'game Of Musical Chairs' After Gujarat CM Rupani Resigns

Moments after Vijay Rupani resigned from the Chief Ministership of Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday called for a legislative meeting to discuss, and make a decision on who would be the new CM of the state. The fact that the change of the Chief Minister of Gujarat comes months after the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Uttarakhand were changed, has made Opposition-especially the Congress party believe that changing the CM is nothing but a tactic of the saffron party to 'deviate the attention' of the people from the failures of its government.

'CM post made a game of musical chair'

National spokesperson of the Congress Jaiveer Shergill, outlining that the BJP has turned the position of CM into a 'game of musical chairs', said, "Rotating CMs are proof of BJP governance failures" and added," it is a testimony to fact that BJP Govt report card is full of red lines. Jaiveer Shergill, taking to his official Twitter handle added, "Changing nameplates before elections will not wash away BJP sins!"

Manish Doshi, who is the spokesperson of the Gujarat Congress, asserted that whenever the BJP feels it's losing ground in any of the states, it changes its CM face. "This is not going to help. The mismanagement during the times of COVID- which led to the death of more than 10,000 people in Gujarat, and the miseries of the poor and the downtrodden, especially those who are groping with unemployment because of the inability of the BJP government to fulfill its promises, will not be forgotten," Manish Doshi said, suggesting the BJP to change its 'neeti and niyat' because changing the CM face 'wouldn't help'.

Another leader of the Congress party, Paresh Dhanani said that the way Vijay Rupani was 'made to file' his resignation was painful. Calling the outgoing Chief Minister's government a remote-controlled one, Paresh Dhanani said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda are responsible for the state of affairs in the state."

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to the state's Governor. After meeting Governor Acharya Devvra, addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar Vijaybhai Rupani confirmed the news. "I am resigning from my chief ministerial post," said Rupani, while thanking the BJP for giving him the opportunity.

Outlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main face of the BJP for the Gujarat Assembly Elections which are due to be held next year, the outgoing Chief Minister added, 'I am just a worker of the organization." Vijay Rupani, who has completed 5 years in the post, said that the speciality of BJP is that the responsibility of party workers keeps changing from time to time. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfil it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.