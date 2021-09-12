Scoffing at BJP for changing 5 chief ministers in 6 months, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday, claimed that this move was PM Modi's way to fool people. Sharing cartoons depicting CMs shrugging responsibilities to their successor, Surjewala pointed out how these changes were being done close to elections. As of date, 4 state CMs - BS Yediyurappa, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and now Vijay Rupani have been made to resign by BJP, while Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma after polls.

Surjewala: '5 CMs in 6 months'

6 महीने में 5 मुख्यमंत्री बदले ।



वाह मोदी जी !

— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 12, 2021

BJP's Gujarat churn

In a shocking development, on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor and said that he is ready to take new responsibilities in the party. Rupani, who has completed five years in the post, has been replaced 15 months before the elections. BJP top brass - Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Bhupendra Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Narendra Singh Tomar and Gujarat leader CR Paatil, Nitin Patel are in huddle to discuss the next CM. Gujarat goes to polls in December 2022.

Talking to media after his resignation, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main face of the BJP for the Gujarat Assembly Elections. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfill it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.

BJP will hold a legislative meeting in Ahmedabad at 2 PM with all its MLAs and announce its CM pick at 3 PM. As per sources, BJP may decide to pick RC Faldu as CM with two Deputy CMs or Nitin Patel may continue as Deputy CM. Similarly, Nitin Patel himself, Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel and Mansukh Mandaviya are in the running for CM. Rupani himself replaced Anandiben Patel in 2016 ahead of Gujarat polls in 2017 and completed a five-year term.

Prior to this, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Rawat himself replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members. Similarly, Basavaraj Bommai took over from veteran Yediyurappa in Karnataka after massive opposition from miffed BJP leaders since cabinet expansion in January after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs were inducted into it. After Assam poll victory, BJP chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as its pick while incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal was inducted into the Union cabinet.