Congress Sees Politics In National Emblem: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Centre has already issued clarifications on the controversy over the national emblem installed atop the new Parliament building.

Answering queries from reporters at Manipal in Udupi on the allegation that the emblem does not resemble the statue in Sarnath, he said it depends on the eyes of the beholder.

He said the emblem designed is similar to that at Sarnath and the face of the lion is also the same.

The Opposition’s charge of fierceness in the new emblem is a reflection of their way of thinking, he said.

“Its fierceness shows our way of thinking. The angle from which the Congress looks at it is different as they are trying to see politics in it." A fresh row erupted on Tuesday over the national emblem atop the new Parliament building, with the opposition accusing the central government of giving a “ferocious” look to the sculpture and insulting the symbol, while the BJP dismissed it as yet another “conspiracy” to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said the country has an active prime minister. “Our lion is fierce. Congress believes in the sleeping lion and it reflects their culture,” Bommai added.

Modi had on Monday unveiled the cast of the national emblem on top of the new Parliament building in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

