Congress' Shatrughan Sinha Meets Pak President Arif Alvi; Allegedly Backs Concern On J&K

Indian actor and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha called on Pakistan President Arif Ali in Lahore on Saturday. According to the office of Pakistan President Alvi, they discussed the significance of peace initiatives between India and Pakistan. Moreover, it made an explosive claim that Sinha had backed Pakistan President Alvi’s concern on the alleged lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Sinha is yet to clarify his position on this statement issued by Pakistan.

Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Mr. @ShatruganSinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days. pic.twitter.com/3eiYsqRu4m — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 22, 2020

'This is purely a personal visit'

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Sinha described his visit to Pakistan. He mentioned that it was a strictly personal trip to attend the marriage of Pakistani filmmaker Mian Ehsan’s grandson. The Congress leader stated that the guests including actress Reema Khan, former Lahore HC Chief Justice M Yawar Ali, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa and Telecom Chairman Brigadier Vaqar.

Mian Ahmed is the worthy grandson of the most celebrated filmmaker & pioneers of Pakistan film industry #MianEhsan.This is purely a personal visit nothing official, nor political about it. The Eshan family have visited us several times in the past & the last time for my son pic.twitter.com/0XkiKoZkNa — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 22, 2020

guests including the elegant, dignified actress par excellence #MrsReemaKhan, frm Chief Justice, Lahore/Punjab HC Hon’ble #Mohd.YawarAli with his family,

Chrm,Telecom #Brigd.Vaqar & his graceful wife, Hon’ble frm Chief Justice SC #AsifSaeedKhosa

old, gold, bold,& beautiful — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 22, 2020

Congress controversies

Congress leaders have often been embroiled in controversies associated with Pakistan. For instance, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu not only attended Imran Khan’s oath ceremony in 2018 but also hugged Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa. A year later, he again returned to Pakistan for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor and heaped praises on Khan.

Similarly, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar asked for Pakistan’s help to remove PM Modi during a television debate in 2015. On January 15, Republic TV accessed images that showed that Aiyar shared the stage with a key aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the ‘Another Local Government Law?’ session of the ‘Thinkfest’ in Lahore on January 11, Shehzad Arbab- the advisor to Imran Khan on Establishment participated along with Aiyar.

