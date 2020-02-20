Mohan Bhagwat Takes On Pak PM Imran Khan, Says 'RSS Always Worked Towards Nation-building'

Taking a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, while speaking at an event of RSS, its chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that Imran Khan also criticises RSS. He added that people do not focus on the work that Sangh has been doing in the past 90 years. Earlier, in a quick comeback against those criticizing RSS, Bhagwat in his annual speech on the occasion of Vijayadashami had said that critics as well as Imran Khan attack RSS when their negative campaign isn't successful.

"The Sangh has been working towards nation-building for 90 years. Sangh has only one work. But those who criticise Sangh are going on with the same rant, earlier they used to say Sangh is nothing. Now they say that Sangh is here also, there also, Imran Khan is also apeaking about Sangh. What should we do? Sangh has been here and worked for nation-building. We have Swayamsevaks in lakhs but our aim is one." he said.

Speaking at the same event, Bhagwat spoke about what the true meaning of 'nationalism' was and how it was severely misunderstood these days. He stated that during his visit abroad, he was told that certain English words did not stand for what they traditionally meant, and one such word was 'nationalism'. He stated that the meaning of 'nationalism' is often paralleled with a 'Nazi' or a 'fascist' ideology these days.

"I was told, using the word 'nation' is okay, 'national' is okay, 'nationality' is okay, just don't say nationalism. It has other contexts like Hitler, Nazism, Fascism, this word has slowly evolved to have other connotations," said Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat on Sunday also said that there is no alternative to the Hindu society in India. Bhagwat was addressing RSS workers here, who was present there along with their family members. "Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart."

