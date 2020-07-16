Congress Can't Spot Its Leader In Shiv Sena-NCP's Maha Jobs Portal ad; Asks Basic Question

Even as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Ministers maintain that there is no rift within the three parties, several contrary incidents frequently come to light. In the latest incident, Maharashtra Youth Congress President Satyajeet Tambe on Thursday has questioned the role of the Congress in the coalition over an advertisement of Maha Jobs Portal.

'Is this Shiv Sena-NCP government?'

Tambe took to Twitter and shared an advertisement of the portal published in what seems like a newspaper and expressing his displeasure asked whether this scheme is of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government or Shiv Sena- NCP? He further said, "When the alliance was being formed, there were talks of the common minimum programme but why is it not being implemented? This is the question an ordinary Congress worker like me is thinking about"

The advertisement for Maha Jobs features photographs of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Industry Minister Subhash Desai, Labor Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Skills Development Minister Nawab Malik and Minister of State for Industry Aditi Tatkare, but there is no photo of any Congress leader.

READ | Sharad Pawar rubbishes BJP's 'Operation Kamal' after 'student' analogy for Uddhav's MVA

READ | Sharad Pawar says 'not the remote control in MVA govt'; opens up on BJP-Sena failure

CM Thackeray launches Maha Jobs portal

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on July 6th launched a web portal for job seekers and the employers in Maharashtra. The candidates who wish to search for jobs and the employers who need employees can log in to mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in to register themselves. This jobs portal is developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

It would make the local manpower available to employers and vice versa. The portal is exclusively for the state of Maharashtra and its people.

READ | Maharashtra: Coordination among MVA allies good, focus on outbreak, says Balasaheb Thorat

READ | Days after NCP-Sena spat, MVA govt issues fresh transfer order of 9 DCPs in Mumbai