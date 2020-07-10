Days After NCP-Sena Spat, MVA Govt Issues Fresh Transfer Order Of 9 DCPs In Mumbai

Days after the transfer of Deputy Commissioners of Police created a tussle between NCP and Shiv Sena, a fresh order transferring 9 DCPs in Mumbai was issued on Friday. Reportedly, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office was not kept in the loop when the earlier order was passed on July 2.

Three days later, the transfer was cancelled amid hectic parlays between Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. As per PTI, Pawar met the Maharashtra CM earlier in the day.

Read: Congress' Nirupam & BJP's Somaiya Question Thackeray Govt On Revoking Transfer Of 10 DCPs

New postings

While Sangaramsingh Nishandar shall continue as DCP Zone I, Paramjit Dahiya, who was originally transferred to Zone I, has been sent to Zone III. Nandkumar Thakur will now be DCP (Detection) and Mohan Dahikar, who was posted as DCP (Detection) via the previous order, has been posted to Local Arms, Tardeo.

On the other hand, Prashant Kadam, Ganesh Shinde, Rashmi Karandikar, Shahaji Umap, Vishal Thakur and Pranaya Ashok have received the same transfer orders of July 2, having been posted to DCP Zone VII, Port Zone, Cyber cell, Special Branch-I, Zone XI and Zone V respectively.

Read: Reshuffle Of DCPs In Mumbai

Fissures within MVA

The differences in the MVA came to the fore in June after senior Congress leaders including Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat publicly admitted that there were certain differences with the functioning of the government. They demanded that Congress should get a bigger stake in the decision-making process and conveyed their grievances to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Recently, many Congress and NCP Ministers were allegedly not consulted before Thackeray announced the extension of the lockdown till July 31.

Subsequently, Sharad Pawar met Thackeray on July 3 and advised him to keep alliance partners in the loop while taking major decisions. Additionally, 5 Shiv Sena corporators from Ahmednagar jumping ship caused considerable consternation in the Sena camp.

Post-intense deliberations between Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the aforesaid 5 corporators returned to the Sena fold. Reportedly, the two parties agreed on not poaching each other's members as long as they are a part of the government.

Read: Shiv Sena Tells BJP & Fadnavis That Uddhav Govt Will Last; calls MVA Fissures 'liveliness'

(With PTI inputs)