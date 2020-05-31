Congress Hits Out At Centre For Celebrating First Anniversary Of Modi Govt 2.0 Amid Crisis

The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre government for celebrating the completion of its first year of the second term when the country is on the sixth position in the world for Coronavirus cases. Attacking the ruling government, Congress National Spokesperson Manish Tewari listed down the failures of the ruling government during their second tenure and questioned 'what is NDA-BJP celebrating?'

Taking a dig at the Centre government the Former Information & Broadcasting Minister said India's COVID cases are the sixth-highest in the world. Meanwhile, 80 people have lost their lives in the Shramik special trains arranged by the govt to transport stranded people from one state to another, he added.

Tewari further criticised the BJP government for failing to handle the India-China border dispute at the LAC and said that China has grabbed land between 40-60 KM’s in Ladakh. He further pointed out that Nepal has drawn up a new map that impinges on India’s territorial integrity.

He further lambasted the government for failing to revive the country's economy which has been adversely affected due to the pandemic. "Economy is up a creek without a paddle," he said.

COVID-19 Cases @ 1,81,273. 6th highest in the world



80 dead in Shramik Specials



China grabs btwn 40-60 KM's in Ladakh.



Nepal draws up a new map that impinges on India's territorial integrity.



Economy is up a creek without a paddle.



Seriously



BJP completes one year of the second term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday completed a year in office after being elected for the second consecutive time. In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats while the Congress and its allies (UPA) was confined to two-digit count - 91 seats.

PM pens a letter to the nation

As Prime Minister Modi completed a year in the office, on Saturday, he has penned a letter to the country. With a massive mandate in 2019, PM Modi came to power for the second consecutive term in India and has in the past year delivered significant decisions including the historic abrogation of Article 370.

Listing abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term, he has asserted that his government's decisions in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader. As the world is fighting a battle with the invisible Covid-19, Prime Minister Modi has said that the country is traversing on the path to victory in the long battle while also acknowledging the tremendous suffering of migrant workers among others.

