Congress Slams Kerala Governor, Says He Is Acting Like The 'state BJP President'

Politics

Congress MP from Kerala K Suresh slammed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stating that the Governor was behaving like he was the state BJP president.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

Congress MP from Kerala K Suresh slammed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stating that the latter was acting as a state BJP president, blindly supporting Centre's anti-people policies. His statement against the Governor comes after Arif Mohammad Khan called the state government's act of moving to the apex court against CAA 'improper' asking why he wasn't informed about this. K Suresh stated that the Governor was behaving 'just like a politician' by campaigning for the centre's policies.

Read: Kerala Guv says Left govt should have informed him first on petition against CAA

"He is acting like state BJP president and going beyond a limit. He is travelling across state, meeting people and expressing views-just like a politician. He is blindly supporting Centre's anti-people policies," the Congress leader said.

'Breach of protocol' 

After the Kerala government moved to the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, said that it was a 'breach' of protocol since the state government needed to inform the Governor before they took such a drastic move. "This is a breach of protocol and a breach of courtesy. I will look into it whether the state government can go to the SC without the approval of the Governor. If not the approval, they could have just informed me," said Khan. 

Read: Narasimha Rao calls Kerala govt's challenge to CAA in SC a "mature" move

"I have no issue with them going to the Supreme Court but they should have informed me first. I, being a constitutional head came to know about it through newspapers. Clearly, I am not just a rubber stamp," he added.

Kerala Government moves to SC

Governor Arif Khan's statements come two days after the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court against CAA. In the petition, the government stated that the act violates "Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India" and is violative of the basic structure- the principle of secularism as well. With this, the Kerala government becomes the first state government to move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Act, to which several states have also raised objections. Kerala was also the first state assembly to move a resolution against CAA. 

Read: Kerala BJP Secretary AK Nazeer attacked by SDPI workers after attending pro-CAA meet

Read: BIG: Kerala government challenges CAA in Supreme Court, becomes first state to do so

