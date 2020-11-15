Congress Slams Nitish Kumar Ahead Of Oath-taking, Says 'remote Control' With Someone Else

With Nitish Kumar all set to take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister, Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday hit out at the JD(U) leader saying that his 'remote control' would be in someone else's hands once he steps onto the throne with the NDA once again. "Earlier, Nitish Kumar emerged as a good leader but he is in a bad state in NDA. BJP has conspired and tried to weaken him. Now if he is again elected as an NDA leader or Chief Minister, then his condition will remain the same that the remote control will be with someone else but he will be the Chief Minister," said Anwar.

"Nitish Kumar has become very weak after the Bihar elections, now he will be completely dependent on BJP and will have to walk according to the way they will say or run that is why he has also left the case of LJP with BJP. However, Nitish Kumar should have taken this stand. LJP has fielded candidates against JDU everywhere and due to which Nitish Ji suffered politically," he added.

While talking about the possibility of the Mahagathbandhan staking a claim in the state, Anwar said that 'something might happen', if the alliance joins hands with a few other parties to gain a majority. He, however, stated that the possibility seemed 'unlikely'.

"As far as the formation of a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is concerned, if there will be a majority, then obviously the government will be formed but in today's situation, it seems unlikely because the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA have got almost equal votes but there is a difference in the number of seats. Mahagathbandhan has achieved the majority, if some parties join them, then something might happen," said Anwar.

Nitish Kumar to take oath

After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met BJP's Bihar poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has been elected as NDA's legislature party leader and will be soon be meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath once again as CM on Monday, November 16. However, the suspense continues for the Deputy CM post in Bihar with a new name of Kameshwar Chaupal cropping up against incumbent Sushil Modi. Meanwhile, Sushil Modi has been elected as the Deputy leader of its legislative party.

Earlier on Friday, leaders of all the four constituents of the NDA - Kumar's JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party had met informally at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Minister's official residence. After the cabinet meeting, which lasted barely 10 minutes, Kumar had told reporters that NDA will meet at 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 15 and all further decisions will be taken thereafter.

