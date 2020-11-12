Tejashwi Dismisses PM's 'silent Voter' Claim; Says They Don't Exist & Accuses EC Again

Speaking publically for the first time two days after the Bihar Election result, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has yet again accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of tampering the poll data in favour of BJP. Addressing a press conference after meeting with Mahagathbandhan leaders at Rabri Devi's residence, Tejashwi Yadav said that BJP and Nitish Kumar should be ashamed for stealing the mandate. With Lalu's son's alliance polled almost the same number of votes as the NDA alliance overall, Tejashwi has claimed that the people of Bihar voted for Mahagathbandhan. Tejashwi Yadav has also said that if BJP doesn't fulfill their promise of providing jobs to 19 lakh people in the state till January, then he will 'fight' along with his supporters against the false promises.

Tejashwi also slammed Nitish Kumar and claimed that the Prime Minister stopped the 31-year-old from becoming the CM. "If you have shame left, do not sit on the chair of the CM." He also said that he has made a place for himself in the hearts of the people. "With folded hands, I bow in front of the people of Bihar and I humbly thank them for showering their love upon Mahagathbandhan and me. People have given their mandate to us but EC has announced the mandate that they wanted to. We contested the elections with positive motive and campaigned on issues - unemployment, migration, health, education, while they used wealth and muscle-power," Tejashwi said.

On the accusation that it was because of Congress' poor performance that Mahagathbandhan lost, Tejashwi said that it is not the time to fight among themselves and claimed that as per the ground report, Mahagathbandhan got 130 seats. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that women are the silent voters of the BJP, Tejashwi made a sharp response stating that there is no silent voter, but invisible voters. "What silent voter is he talking about. If they are silent, how does he knows about it, did they whisper in Modi ji's ears that they have voted for BJP? In fact, there are no silent voters, they are invisible, meaning, they do not exist...This is scripted propaganda," Tejashwi said.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

