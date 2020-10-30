Congress Slams Vijayan, Says 'He Has No Moral Authority To Continue Remaining In Office'

As the CPI(M)-led Kerala Government comes under scrutiny after investigations in the gold smuggling case and the recent arrest of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in a drugs case, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's immediate resignation, asserting that the had 'no moral authority to remain in power'. Calling the situation, 'unfortunate and unprecedented', the Congress leader said that Pinarayi Vijayan's government, as well as his party, was in 'big trouble' in Kerala and it was 'high time' that he stepped down from office.

"The government as well as the party is in big trouble in Kerala. Chief Minister should tender his resignation as soon as possible. His former principal secretary is in jail. The son of the party's secretary is also in jail. He (Vijayan) has no moral authority to continue remaining in the office. It is high time. He should step down so we can have a new government in the state," he said.

CPI(M) leader's son arrested in drugs case

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a drug-related money laundering case. Bineesh has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the agency wants to put him through custodial interrogation for "financing a drugs network" over his connections with Mohammed Anoop, who had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru in a drug racket case.

Pinarayi Vijayan named in gold scam chargesheet

On the other hands, as per an NIA chargesheet, the Kerala CM has been named by primary-accused in Kerala gold scam, Swapna Suresh who has alleged that she was asked by him to contact the then personal secretary to the CM, M. Sivasankar, another accused in the high-profile scam. The charge sheet has also mentioned that Swapna met the CM 5-6 times in the presence of M Sivasankar, adding that the CM was very much aware of her job and position, contradicting the Kerala CM's official stand. The chargesheet also alleges that she was asked by the CM to continue to be in touch with Sivasankar 'unofficially.'

The gold smuggling scam came to the fore when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on July 5 from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.

(With Agency Inputs)