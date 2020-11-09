Congress Smells Conspiracy As Ethics Committee Questions ED Probe On Life Mission Project

The Ethics Committee of Kerala Legislative Assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate on its intervention into Life Mission Project started by the state government. Reacting to this, Youth Congress State President Shafi Parambil on Sunday alleged that the Committee is trying to prevent the ED inquiry from reaching Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"They just don't want the enquiry to happen. Any agency, they move as independently or impartially, no doubt, heads will roll. No doubt about that. So, they are trying to fire all their guns, all their power to prevent the enquiry from reaching Chief Minister or the minister. They are almost caught like red-handed. So, they want to stop it at this level. That's why the ethics committee is doing all these things. They are not showing any ethics in what they have done," he said.

Based on the complaint of CPM MLA James Mathew, the Ethics Committee of Kerala Legislative Assembly on Saturday sought an explanation from the ED on its intervention into the Life Mission project. CPM MLA James Mathew moved a notice of privilege motion to the speaker that the central probe into alleged irregularities in the Life Mission project was aimed at halting the entire project. The committee has asked the ED to respond to its notice within seven days.

Mathew alleged that the Life Mission project was implemented across the state, while corruption allegations were raised with the Vadakkanchery project only. The Enforcement Directorate has sought files related to all ongoing projects of Life Mission - one of the flagship projects of the Left government.

The probe would delay the project and assurance by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly cannot be met. James Mathew claimed that ED investigation constituted to breach of assure/privilege given to assembly. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has referred this complaint to the Ethics Committee of the Assembly.

Opposition attacks Assembly Speaker

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had earlier alleged that the action of the Speaker, referring Mathew's letter to the Privilege and Ethics committee of the Assembly, seems like "he was more loyal than the king."

"The EDs investigation into an alleged money laundering case was not tantamount to breach of legislative privilege. The Speaker should withdraw the notice issued to the agency," Chennithala said.

The committee has issued notice to the ED after the Speaker referred Mathew's complaint as per section 159 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

(With ANI inputs)