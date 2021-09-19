The Congress Social Media Department on Saturday passed a resolution asking Rahul Gandhi to take over as the President of the Congress party. The resolution was passed unanimously by the department after the conclusion of their two-day executive meeting titled "Drishti 2021". At the meeting, social media department head Rohan Gupta said that only Rahul Gandhi's policies could 'save the country' and he was the only leader who displayed the courage to hold the fort of truth. Gupta also said that Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Congress president would infuse 'new energy' into the party cadre across India.

"We believe that only the rights-based approach, the policies of justice or NYAY of Shri Rahul Gandhi can save the country today. He is the only leader in the country who has shown the courage and conviction to hold the fort of truth and welfare of the citizens," Rohan Gupta was quoted by PTI as saying.

"We believe the leadership of Shri Rahul Gandhi will bring new energy into the party cadre across India. We, therefore, unanimously pass the resolution that Shri Rahul Gandhi should take over as President of the Indian National Congress at the earliest," he added.

Congress Social Media Department passes a resolution for Rahul Gandhi to take over as president of Congress 'at the earliest'



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/ZPExXrCkEw — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

Similar resolutions seeking Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Congress President have been passed over the last month. On September 6, the Indian Youth Congress also resolved that he should take charge of the Congress. This was followed by a similar resolution passed by Congress' student wing NSUI on September 12 and the Delhi Mahila Congress on September 14.

The post of the Congress President has been clouded in uncertainty ever since the resignation of Rahul Gandhi which came in the aftermath of the party dismal performance in the 2019 General Elections. After his resignation, Sonia Gandhi assumed charge as the interim President in August of the same year. Since then, there have been reports of Congress holding elections for the post.

Last year, 23 senior leaders expressed their unhappiness over the structure of the party and noted that the Congress had 'weakened' at a grass-root level. However, the resistance was short-lived. The CWC has since then held several virtual meetings which have come to blows, and other announcements which have failed to materialise into elections for the post.

(With Agency Inputs)