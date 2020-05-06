Congress Raises Questions Over Centre's COVID-19 Strategy; Asks 'What After May 17?'

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday raised doubts over the Union government's strategy in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting with senior leaders and Chief Ministers of party-ruled states to discuss the ongoing crisis and post-lockdown scenario.

'What criteria is GoI using?'

"After May 17th, What? and After May 17th, How?...what criteria is GoI (government of India) using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue...," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying in the video conference with CMs. "We thank our farmers, particularly of Punjab and Haryana, for ensuring food security by bumper wheat crop despite all odds," added Sonia.

Former Prime Minister and party leader Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were also present at the meeting held through video conferencing. "The Central piece of strategy to fight COVID is to protect the elderly and also those who are diabetic and with a heart condition," said Rahul Gandhi at the meeting. Others party leaders, including Manmohan Singh, too asked as to what will happen after May 17.

Sh. P. Chidambaram says,”States are bleeding in terms of finances but no money is being allocated by GOI. A number of newspapers have brought out the unavailability of finances with States.” — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 6, 2020

Speaking at the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he has set up two committees, one to strategise on how to come out of the lockdown and the other on economic revival. "Concern is people sitting in Delhi are deciding on the classification of (COVID-19) zones without knowing what's happening on the ground," he said at the meeting.

Sh. V. Moily says,”Strategy to declare lockout or come out of it hasn’t been stated at all by Prime Minister or changed at all.” — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 6, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "until extensive stimulus package is given, how will states and the country run? We have lost Rs 10,000 crore in revenue." He said states have repeatedly requested the Prime Minister for a package, "but we are yet to hear from the government of India".

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "States are facing a dire economic crisis. They need to be provided with immediate assistance." He said Chattisgarh is one state where 80% of Small Industries have restarted and nearly 85,000 workers have returned to work.

