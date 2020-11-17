Congress' Special Committee To Meet Amid Internal Storm & RJD's Criticism Over Bihar Loss

A meeting of the Congress Special Committee to assist interim president Sonia Gandhi will be held on Tuesday amid the ongoing debate among the party leaders over its poor performance in the Bihar assembly election and other state by-polls. The meeting of senior members is set to take place at 5 pm through video conferencing but its agenda is not clear.

This meeting has been called at a time when many voices within the party have sought to review the Congress leadership after the defeat in the elections. Kapil Sibal, one of the 23 Congress leaders who had earlier written a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding reforms in the party, has sought a fresh introspection after its defeat in Bihar. However, he came under fire from fellow Congress leaders for discussing the party’s 'internal matters' in public.

From Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, Congress leaders have targeted Sibal for seeking introspection in the party after its defeat.

READ | '6 Years No Introspection, What Hope Now?': Kapil Sibal Unsparing About Congress' Plight

At this point, the meeting of Sonia Gandhi's advisory committee raises a lot of speculation. In August, the Congress formed a Special Committee to assist the interim president on organisational and operational matters. Its members include senior leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, among others. Notably, Ahmed Patel will not be present at the meeting as he is admitted to the hospital due to ill health.

READ | 'Hurt Sentiments Of Party Workers': Gehlot Attacks Sibal, Affirms Faith In Cong Leadership

Congress blamed for defeat in Bihar assembly polls

Congress has been blamed by the RJD as well as the BJP, for the defeat of the Grand Alliance in the recently concluded Bihar elections. The success rate of RJD and the Left parties was over 50% whereas the Congress managed to win only 19 out of 70 seats it contested.

Congress claimed only nine seats out of 28 in Madhya Pradesh by-polls and could not win a single seat in the Karnataka by-polls. It managed to win only eight assembly seats in Gujarat. Congress’ performance was also discouraging in Uttar Pradesh where party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is in-charge.

READ | Tariq Anwar Blames Congress' State Unit For Poor Performance In Bihar Elections

Meanwhile, RJD leaders have also raised questions over Congress' attitude towards Bihar Assembly polls. Shivanand Tiwari slammed the Congress leadership saying that they did not pay heed to the campaign as many senior leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh and even president Sonia Gandhi did not participate in the election campaign.

READ | Karti Echoes Father Chidambaram's Call To Introspect On Congress' Bihar Loss; Backs Sibal

(With inputs from agency)