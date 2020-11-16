'Hurt Sentiments Of Party Workers': Gehlot Attacks Sibal, Affirms Faith In Cong Leadership

The infighting within Congress came to the fore once again on Monday after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot publicly slammed Kapil Sibal's criticism of the party. According to Gehlot, Sibal talking about Congress' internal issues in the media had "hurt the sentiments of party workers". Recalling that Congress had emerged stronger from various crises such as those seen in 1969, 1977, 1989 and 1996, Gehlot exuded confidence in the party overcoming the current lean phase also.

To buttress his point, he highlighted the formation of the UPA government in 2004 under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Rajasthan CM stressed that the rank and file of the party has consistently shown "undivided and firm belief" in the Congress leadership. Moreover, he affirmed that Congress is the "only party" which can keep India united and take it forward on the path of "comprehensive development".

There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mentioned our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.

Congress has seen various crises including 1969, 1977, 1989 and later in the 1996 - but every-time we came out stronger due to our ideology, programs, policies and firm belief in party leadership.

There are various reasons for Electoral loses, . But each time rank and file of the Congress Party has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crises.

Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this Nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development.

Kapil Sibal stirs debate

Sibal, one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who had expressed dissatisfaction with the party's leadership, again raised probing questions after the debacle in the Bihar Assembly election and the bypolls. In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, he contended that the people of the country "don't consider Congress to be an effective alternative". The former Union Minister alleged that there was a reluctance to address issues within the party as the Congress Working Committee is a "nominated body".

Weighing in on Congress' lack of introspection, Sibal said, "If for six years the Congress has not introspected what hope do we have for introspection now? We know what is wrong with the Congress. Organisationally, we know what is wrong. I think we have all the answers. The Congress party itself knows all the answers. But they are not willing to recognise those answers."

Indicating that Congress leadership is taking it "business as usual" despite the party managing to win only 19 out of the 70 seats in Bihar, the Rajya Sabha MP stressed, "The culture of nominations must go. Elections through nominations will not lead to the desired results. Some of us put our pen to paper and said what should be done in the Congress on the road ahead. Instead of listening to us, they turned their back on us. The results are for all to see."

Dissenting letter by 23 Congress leaders

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Despite the high-octane drama at the CWC meeting, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened.

