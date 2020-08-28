Congress Spokesperson Attributes Stormy CWC Meet To 'internal Democracy', Questions BJP

Congress spokesperson Anant Gadgil on Friday asserted that the stormy CWC meeting proved the presence of internal democracy within the party. Affirming in his faith in the party leadership, he claimed that the idea of Congress without the Gandhi family at the helm is restricted to a limited number of people. According to him, the overwhelming majority of the party cadre wanted Congress to be headed by the Gandhis.

Gadgil also downplayed the letter written by 23 senior Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi, maintaining that raising issues does not amount to rebellion. Thereafter, he alleged that BJP members could speak against its party leadership. Moreover, the Congress spokesperson dared BJP leaders to debate issues such as Chinese aggression, foreign policy, and the economic situation in the country.

"That the Congress should be headed by the Gandhis is certainly the dominating mood among Congress cadres," Congress spokesperson Anant Gadgil opined. He added, "Will BJP leaders speak out against their national leadership? I challenge the BJP to debate on issues of Chinese intrusion (across LAC), foreign policy, and economy."

CWC meeting prevails upon Sonia Gandhi to continue

The Congress Working Committee meeting was preceded by the revelation that several Congress leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Milind Deora and Kapil Sibal were signatories to a letter calling for sweeping changes in the party's functioning. At the beginning of the meeting, interim president Sonia Gandhi offered to resign. However, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and ex-Defence Minister urged her to continue as president of the Congress party.

Speaking at the meeting, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi lamented that the dissenting letter had been sent at a time when his mother was in the hospital. Thereafter, he reportedly accused the signatories to the letter of colluding with BJP. 4 senior Congress leaders logged off from the CWC meeting in protest against the former party president's remarks.

It has been alleged that the 23 dissenting members “betrayed” Congress by going to the media. After Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Azad objected to Gandhi's allegation, Congress went into damage control mode. According to sources, the Wayanad MP spoke to Sibal after which the latter decided to withdraw his tweet. Finally, the CWC decided that Gandhi will continue as the interim president at least till the next AICC session is convened

(With PTI inputs)