Congress Takes High Moral Ground On Question Hour Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday sought to take a moral high ground on the row over the scrapping of Question Hour in the Monsoon session of Parliament. Ramesh recalled that he would look forward to Question Hour during his tenure as a Union Minister. In a further dig at BJP, he claimed that the then opposition party did not allow Parliament to function.

The senior Congress leader opined that he used the opportunity to share maximum information on policy issues and get feedback from MPs across the political spectrum. Ramesh served as a Minister during both the terms of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. Multiple opposition parties including Congress have opposed the Centre's decision on doing away with Question Hour amid the COVID-19 pandemic period.

In the 8 years I was a Minister, I looked forward to Question Hour in every session of Parliament — whenever BJP allowed it to function. I welcomed the grilling and used the opportunity to share maximum information on policy and programmes, and get feedback from the Members. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 6, 2020

Justification for the Question Hour move

On Friday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat justified the scrapping of Question Hour by citing the COVID-19 situation. It stated that it was necessary to avoid gathering of a large number of officials in the galleries of the House to ensure social distancing. According to the secretariat of the Lower House of Parliament, to conduct Question Hour on 18 continuous days was not feasible in the present circumstances.

It clarified that the Question Hour will be back in the Winter session of Parliament. Moreover, the LS Secretariat revealed that the Centre will give replies to 160 unstarred questions in the Monsoon session on each day. This effectively implies that 1,120 questions shall be answered by the government every week.

What is Question Hour?

Generally, the first hour of the sitting of the Lok Sabha is dedicated to the members of Parliament asking questions to the government. This is known as Question Hour. The MPs can ask questions on every aspect of administration and governmental activity, which elicits important information. Question Hour not only puts the onus of answering for acts of omission and commission on the Ministers but also helps the Centre to adapt its policies accordingly.

It is perceived that questions by MPs bring to the Ministers' notice some loopholes that may have gone unnoticed. Question Hour is held in the Parliament session daily except for the days on which the President addresses Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and when the Union Finance Minister presents the budget. Question Hour was reportedly not conducted during the Chinese aggression in 1962.

