Congress' Tariq Anwar Backs Digvijaya Singh's Article 370 Remark, Says In Line With Party

After party leader, Digvijaya Singh sparked fresh controversy with his alleged remarks on Article 370, Congress senior member Tariq Anwar defended him by adding his statements were 'in line with the Congress' stand on the issue'. Reasoning party's opinion on the matter, Anwar said that abrogation of Article 370 helped Pakistan in raising the 'Kashmir issue at international forums.' Several Congress members defended Singh's remarks as sharp criticism came from the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Anwar alleged that due to BJP-led Central Government, India is being criticized all over the world.

"In 2019 by abrogating Article 370 and making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory, the BJP gave Pakistan a chance of raising the issue of Kashmir repeatedly at international forums. The issue of Kashmir was not being raised at international forums for a long time, but because of the BJP-led central government, Pakistan got this opportunity due to which India is being criticised all over the world," said Tariq Anwar.

He further continued by reminding that Congress Working Committee has been saying the same since 2019 when the development was executed. Anwar also defended Singh's remarks by highlighting that he has not talked about reinstating Article 370, but had spoken about reconsidering it. While answering the question of the party's stand on reinstating Article 370 if it came to power, Anwar maintained that they only want reconsideration.

Attack on Prime Minister and Home Minister

The Congress leader additionally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for 'not making Jammu and Kashmir part of India' by removing article 370. Hailing his party members, Anwar said that the then Congress Prime Minister and Home Minister made Kashmir an integral part of India during 1947-48.

Congress party also believes PoK and Kashmir occupied by China is an integral part of India, added Tariq Anwar.

"As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the Congress party believes that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and the part of Kashmir occupied by China are also an integral part of India," he asserted.

Digvijaya Singh's clubhouse chat

Several union ministers condemned Digvijaya Singh's clubhouse chat where he was heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by BJP IT Cell head Malviya, Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.' Meanwhile, NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, said he welcomed the remarks and was grateful to the Congress MP for raising it.

