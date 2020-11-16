Congress Tariq Anwar Slams Nitish Ahead Of Oath-taking, Claims 'He Will Surrender To BJP'

Even as the Mahagathbandhan lost the assembly elections in Bihar, and also failed to stitch a post-poll alliance with any smaller parties, Congress' Tariq Anwar has said that when Nitish Kumar takes oath later today, he will surrender completely to the BJP. Anwar referred to the difference in seats of JDU and BJP - while the saffron party won 75 seats, Nitish's JDU won 43. It is obvious that BJP would play a big-brother role not only in the formation of Nitish's cabinet but also in major policy decisions that will be taken by Nitish in the upcoming five years.

Anwar's comment also comes at a time when Congress has been blamed for the poll-debacle in Bihar, as it won only 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. Moreover, the tension between the Mahagathbandhan allies has also spilt out in open with senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari slamming Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

आज ठीक 4 बजे शाम को नीतीश कुमार राज्यपाल की मौजूदगी में पूर्णरूपेण भाजपा के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण करेंगे।नैतिकता एवं स्वाभिमान की राजनीति को त्यागने की शपथ लेंगे।”कितना बदल गया इंसान” pic.twitter.com/6F5J1bWOmw — Tariq Anwar (@itariqanwar) November 16, 2020

Nitish will take oath today

As the NDA leaders including Defence Minister Amit Shah and Bihar poll-in-charge of BJP Devendra Fadnavis met on Sunday, JDU chief Nitish Kumar was elected as NDA legislature party leader. He then met Governor Phagu Chauhan and stake claim at the government. Nitish Kumar will take oath for the seventh time, for his fourth-term as CM of Bihar at 11.30 AM on November 16. However, the suspense continues for the Deputy CM post in Bihar with Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad being elected as leader of the BJP Legislative Party and Bettiah MLA Renu Devi as Deputy leader of BJP Legislative Party.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

