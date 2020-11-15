Tarkishore Prasad Reveals BJP 'deliberating' On Having Two Deputy CMs In Bihar

Hours after being elected leader of the BJP Legislative Party, Tarkishore Prasad has revealed that the party is deliberating on having two deputy chief ministers in Bihar. While Nitish Kumar has staked claim to government and is set to be the Bihar CM, there is still uncertainty over who will be his deputy. Earlier in the day, the incumbent Bihar Dy CM, Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted that he will accept any post given to him.

"The party is deliberating on it. We will follow the directions of the party. I can't comment on it as of now," Tarkishore Prasad told ANI when asked if there would be two deputy chief ministers in the state.

Sources have stated that political masters are looking for a Union cabinet position for the incumbent Dy CM who was earlier the GST Chairman, heading the Finance Ministry in the state for 30 years. Notably, Sushil Modi has once again been elected as the Deputy leader of its legislative party, however, the suspense continues for the post of the Deputy CM.

Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in tomorrow

Earlier in the day, JDU chief Nitish Kumar was elected as NDA legislature party leader and met with Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath once again as CM on Monday, November 16. Earlier on Friday, leaders of all the four constituents of the NDA - Kumar's JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party met informally at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Minister's official residence to decide on cabinet portfolios.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

