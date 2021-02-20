Congress Taunts PM Modi's Quip On Centre-state Relations; Cites Maha & MP Govt Change

Taking a dig at the BJP-ruled Centre, Congress on Saturday, questioned the Prime Minister's commitment to the Centre-state relationship. Quoting PM Modi's words from the NITI Aayog meeting urging state CMs to co-ordinate with the Centre over issues, Congress cited the governments which have fallen in recent times - Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Asking if this is how the Centre treated other parties' state governments, Congress questioned the Centre's federalism.

Congress takes dig at Centre-state relations

आप कहते कुछ और हैं और करते कुछ और हैं, ऐसे कैसे चलेगा मोदी जी? pic.twitter.com/tJLCrmmXZS — Congress (@INCIndia) February 20, 2021

Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Scindia's rebellion paid off with 16 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in cabinet expansion and 19 rebels managed to get re-elected in the by-polls.

Meanwhile, ex-Maharashtra CM Fadnavis had unsuccessfully partnered with Ajit Pawar to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM for mere 72 hours. Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately, leading to Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 after Shiv Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The BJP-Sena alliance of 35 years fell out over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post, post winning the Maharashtra State polls. Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula.

Apart from these governments, BJP had successfully broken the Congress-JDU Karnataka government when 15 Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned from the Assembly - leading to three days of Hotel politics. With the Congress and JDS failing to pacify the rebels, on August 26, 2019, the BJP managed to garner 105 votes in the truncated assembly, with the support of its 104 MLAs and the support of an Independent MLA. Congress' Rajasthan government too faced rebellion from Sachin Pilot, while BJP managed to save its Manipur government.