Congress Terms Uddhav's Belagavi Remark 'political Gimmick'; Says 'stop Provoking People'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's recent remarks on the border dispute with Karnataka has drawn strong criticism from the Opposition. Stoking controversy over the long-pending issue, the Shiv Sena chief had suggested that the bordering city of Belagavi, which is "dominated" by the Marathi-speaking population should be converted to a Union Territory until the Supreme Court gives the final verdict on the matter.

Hitting out at Thackeray, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi termed his remarks on Belgavi a "political gimmick". He added that it is not possible to include the southern city into Maharashtra or Mumbai into Karnataka.

"I don't want Mumbai, you (Uddhav Thackeray) don't ask Belagavi from us. Being a Kannadiga, I would like to give a message to the CM, not to resort to politics in this sensitive matter, as all Marathi people in Karnataka are living happily along with Kannadigas (Kannada speaking people). It is a political gimmick of Chief Minister Thackeray," said Jarkiholi at a press conference in Belagavi.

'Don't' provoke Marathi-speaking people': Congress to ally Sena

The Congress leader further said that it is the practice in Maharashtra to issue irresponsible and provocative statements on the boundary issue over the years.

"It is not the first time such statements are coming from Maharashtra, they are known to make such provocative statements. We never discriminated against Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka. We have given the same amount of funds as much as given to Kannada schools. They (Maharashtra government) don't need to provoke Marathi-speaking people," he added.

It may be noted that the Congress is a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra along with Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Uddhav Thackeray faces backlash

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi had condemned Thackeray's statement on Belagavi and said that Karnataka could also claim the city of Mumbai as it has been a part of the Mumbai-Karnataka region in the past. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also said that his government would not even give an inch of land from Karnataka to the neighboring state.

Similar criticism came from senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who warned the Maharashtra CM against instigating the people of Karnataka. Calling upon Thackeray to act responsibly, the former CM made it clear that the people will never compromise or politicize on matters related to land, water, and language of Karnataka.

