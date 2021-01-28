'Make Mumbai UT Till You Give To Karnataka': Dy CM Mirrors CM Uddhav's Belagavi Suggestion

Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi suggested making Maharashtra's capital Mumbai a Union Territory in response to Uddhav Thackeray's opinion to make Belagavi a U.T. The Karnataka Dy CM's remarks come after Maharashtra CM Uddhav claimed that the bordering city of Belagavi was dominated by Marathi-speaking population and hence it should be converted to a Union Territory until the Supreme Court gives the final verdict on the issue. Condemning Uddhav Thackeray's statement, Karnataka Dy CM Laxman Savadi claimed that the Mahajan report was final and that the people of Karnataka also had a claim on Mumbai as they have been a part of the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

"Until it (Mumbai) is made part of Karnataka, I urge the central government to make it a union territory," Laxman Savadi said in response to a question on repeated raking up of the border issue. "With us now demanding Mumbai, things may get fine," he said.

CM Uddhav wants Belgavi to be declared UT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said areas dominated by Marathi-speaking people on the state's border with Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives its final verdict on the issue. Speaking at the launch of a book on the boundary dispute between the two states, Thackeray lashed out at the Karnataka government over alleged atrocities on the Marathi-speaking population in those areas and said there is a need to fight to win the case for their inclusion in Maharashtra. Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belgaum, Karwar, and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending the majority of the population in these areas is Marathi-speaking. The case over the dispute between the two states is pending before the Supreme Court for many years.

Thackeray said, "When the case is being heard in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government renames Belgaum, declares it as its second capital, constructs a Legislature building and holds one legislature session there." "Isn't this contempt of court?" Thackeray asked.

Maharashtra General Administration Department's principal secretary Shrikant Deshpande said the boundary dispute is a fight for the "Marathi Asmita (pride)". The book, comprising articles and cartoons chronicling the issue over the last 64 years, will help create awareness about the issue among the new generation and bridge the disconnect between Marathi-speaking locals and other people in Maharashtra, Deshpande said. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recently slammed Thackeray's comments wherein the latter said his government is committed to incorporating into Maharashtra the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.

