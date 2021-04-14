Last Updated:

Congress To Launch Digital Media Platform 'INC TV' Today; More Details Out At 11:30 Am

Congress is set to launch its digital media platform 'INC TV' at a press conference on Wednesday, aimed at conveying the party's message directly to the people

Gloria Methri
In a first, the Congress party is set to launch its digital media platform 'INC TV' to convey the party's message directly to the people. More details about the online platform will be shared at a press conference at 11:30 am on Wednesday at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and Youth Congress president Srinivas BV will be present at the launch of INC TV. The platform is aimed at helping the grand old party send across its message to the audience directly and raise issues of importance.

Back in February, the INC launched a ''Join Congress Social Media'' campaign, aiming to hire five lakhs online "warriors" to counter its rival BJP's IT cell. 

Rahul Gandhi recruits keyboard army

Inviting the youth to join the Congress campaign, Rahul Gandhi had said that the country needs non-violent warriors to fight for truth, compassion, and harmony. "As a young person, you know what is going on. Nothing is hidden from you, in your schools, colleges, and universities, you can see the oppression, you can see the attack on the idea of India," he said

Targeting the saffron party, the Congress leader claimed that thousands of people - whom he referred to as "troll army" - spread hate on social media, and are paid to do so. He said the country needs warriors to defend liberal values on social media. AICC in-charge (Administration) Pawan Kumar Bansal said the party is looking for a strong army of five lakh social media.

