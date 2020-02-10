Congress To Launch Nationwide Agitation Over Centre's Stance On Reservations In Promotions

The Congress party will launch a country-wide agitation programme before February 16 against the "unconstitutional stand" of the BJP-led Central government in the Supreme Court over reservation in promotions. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote a letter to all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders, and working presidents of the party regarding the same.

"As you are aware that the BJP and Sangh Parivar ideology is opposed to the reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities. BJP has been systematically attacking the provision of reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities through various statements and actions for the last many years. BJP government has taken an "unconstitutional stand" in the Supreme Court," his letter read.

"In response to the stand taken by the BJP government, it has been decided by our party to vehemently expose the BJP and agitate for the constitutional rights of the SC/ST/OBC citizens. The following agitation programme is proposed by the AICC to be conducted before February 16," Venugopal stated in his letter.

Venugopal also spoke to the media stating that the Congress would definitely move a Privilege motion in Parliament, over the issue.

"One of the Ministers has misled the House by saying that this situation has arrived because of the 2012 government. We will definitely move a Privilege Motion against the Minister."

His statement comes after Congress MPs had walked out from Lok Sabha in response to Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot's comment, "The case arose due to Uttarakhand Government's 2012 decision to not implement reservation in promotions, in the state. In 2012 Congress was in power in Uttarakhand."

Protest against SC's order

Earlier in the day, Senior Leaders including Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajiv Satav, Deepender Singh Hooda, Shakti Singh Gohil, Randeep Surjewala met at the Congress war room to chalk out the strategy of the Protest and the above Program was decided, as per ANI.

The Congress has asked all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders, and working presidents of the Congress to organise dharnas or public meetings or protest marches under the combined aegis of SC/ST/OBC departments, coordinated, and monitored by the PCC. The party has also asked all senior leaders from the state including the MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs, and ex-MLAs to participate.

"In this state-level program kindly also depute some appropriate senior leaders to take agitation forward in the coming days to the district level and block level," Venugopal stated.

The Congress has requested the concerned general secretary/state in-charge to ensure proper implementation and submit the report to AICC general secretary (organisation) after February 16.

(with ANI inputs)