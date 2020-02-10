Why Not Talk About Ending Caste And Not Reservation?: Angry Lalu Prasad Asks, Then Answers

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that states are not legally bound to provide quotas to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs and held that individuals have no fundamental right to claim reservations in promotions. Many Opposition parties have opposed the Supreme Court's decision and have blamed the Central government as well.

'Because castes make them superior'

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav whose political career has been based on reservations and 'social justice' took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, "Why don't the people talking about the abolition of reservation talk of abolishing castes? Because the castes make them superior, by giving them a higher position, the castes unnecessarily give them an opportunity to ego themselves." He added, "We say that end the disease first, but they say finish the treatment first."

आरक्षण खत्म करने की बात करने वाले जातियाँ खत्म करने की बात क्यों नहीं करते? इसलिए कि जातियाँ उन्हें श्रेष्ठ बनाती हैं, ऊँचा स्थान देकर बेवजह उन्हें स्वयं पर अहंकार करने का अवसर देती है।



हम कहते है पहले बीमारी ख़त्म करो लेकिन वो कहते है नहीं पहले इलाज ख़त्म करो। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) February 10, 2020

'SC's decision': Govt on Opposition attack

A huge row erupted in the Parliament on Monday over a politically controversial Supreme Court order that reservations for promotions in government jobs are not a fundamental right, forcing an adjournment of the Lok Sabha. The ruling BJP and its allies were questioned by the Opposition. Politicians across parties called the order an unfair decision by the Apex court. While the government denied it had anything to do with the order, the Congress alleged that the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were fundamentally against reservations.

Social Welfare Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said the central government had no role in the court decision and neither was its view sought. "We are studying the subject and we will take an appropriate decision," he said, asserting that the court order was linked to the decision of a Congress government in Uttarakhand in 2012 not to have reservations in government job promotions.

