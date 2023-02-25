Congress To Provide 50 Percent Reservation To SCs, STs, OBCs In CWC

The Congress amended its constitution at its 85th plenary session here on Saturday to provide a 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youngsters and minorities in its working committee.

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs.

The number of CWC members will go up to 35 from the earlier 25.

The amended constitution says from now on, the party will only have digital membership and records.