Congress To Release First List Of Candidates For Goa Polls; To Feature 'young And New'

With Goa assembly polls just a few months away, Congress on Sunday, November 21, said that it would announce the first list of its candidates by the end of the month. Addressing the media, Goa party president Girish Chodankar underlined that the process to pick candidates will gain momentum as a screening committee has been set up by the AICC.

Girish Chodankar said that a major part of the list of candidates will comprise young and new names. Also, the Goa party president added that MLAs who had defected and joined other parties will not be considered. Elections are due in Goa in February 2021.

Congress in talks with NCP, GFP and MGP to challenge BJP

While Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar refused to comment on a pre-poll alliance with like-minded parties, a few days back, in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao had affirmed that the party was in talks with NCP, Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Dinesh Gundu Rao had remarked, "The main aim of this alliance, if it materialises, will be to give a stable government in Goa for 5 years". He added, "An alliance should take place with a proper alignment. Last time, the alliance didn't have a proper alignment. We can't repeat those mistakes".

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. After Parrikar's demise, the CM's position fell vacant and Pramod Sawant was elected to the post.

As the BJP-led government completes its 5 year-tenure, various political groups have cropped up to challenge the continuation of its rule in the next term. Congress, which is dreaming of coming back to power, has sent Rahul Gandhi to interact with locals and gather support. Besides regular visits, TMC, which is hell-bent on making inroads to the state, has inducted in the party former CM of the state and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro, and also tennis player Leander Paes. Another player-AAP has also bolstered its chances, with the party's national convener Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji.

