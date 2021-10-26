Congress To Undertake Massive Membership Drive From Nov 1; Training Programs For Joinees

The Indian National Congress (INC) is to undertake a massive membership drive from November 1, 2021, said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday. The party leader further said that the drive is going to go on till March 31, 2022. The newly appointed members will undergo training programmes to fight an 'ideological battle' against the 'subjugation of democracy'.

The statement was made after a special meeting of general secretaries, in-charges, and Pradesh Congress presidents which was presided over by party president Sonia Gandhi. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting and participated in the deliberations.

Congress to undertake massive membership

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it has been resolved by the party to undertake a massive membership drive from November 1, 2021 till March 31, 2022. As part of the drive, Surejwala said, the Congress would reach out to every nook and corner, every ward and village across the country and offer Indians in the remotest parts, a platform for their aspirations. Special emphasis was laid on enrolling first-time voters as members of the Indian National Congress.

Surjewala further said that the party will also undertake an ideological training programme to counter the "systematic attack unleashed by the BJP/RSS not only on the Congress ideology but on the core fundamentals of justice, equality and affirmative action enshrined in the Constitution". "The meeting expressed concern over the systematic subjugation of democracy by unconstitutional means and virtually holding every institution captive to the whims and caprices of the ruling elite," Surjewala said. He said the party has decided to fight an "ideological battle" against the "subjugation of democracy" through training programmes.

Schedule of Congress' organizational elections

The announcement comes days after Congress divulged the schedule of its organizational elections. As per Congress, the elections for AICC President will be held from August 21 to September 20, 2022. Elections for PCC president will be held from July 21 to August 28. Election of President, Vice-President, and Treasurer and Executive Committee of DCC will take place between June 1 and July 20, 2022.

The decisions were taken in a CWC meeting held recently. The meeting took place on the insistence of the G-23 leaders after the Congress began to fall apart simultaneously in a number of states, including Punjab and Chattisgarh.