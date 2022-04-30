Congress Told Prashant Kishor To Go Elsewhere, Did Not Like His Product: Adhir Chowdhury

Days after notable poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined Sonia Gandhi's offer to join Congress as a member of the EAG (Empowered Action Group), Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attempted to play it cool and said that his party asked Kishor to go 'elsewhere'. Implying that Congress does not need Kishor, the Lok Sabha MP said that the 'Congress leadership' did not like his product.

This comes after Kishor, on April 26, mentioned reasons for not associating with the grand old party while deeming the dire need for Congress leadership. More than me, the Congress party needs leadership, Kishor tweeted.

"Kishor is a businessman. He went elsewhere to sell his products. Products are needed during elections and he came to Congress for the same. However, Congress leadership did not like his product. Hence, we told him to go elsewhere," Chowdhury said.

PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee are two sides of same coin: Congress MP

In addition, slamming West Bengal Chief Minister, the Congress MP from Berhampore said that the TMC supremo has only deceived the youth of West Bengal by faking conducting business summits in the state. Rebutting Banerjee's claim that Congress is incompetent of giving a fight to the BJP, he said there is not much difference between PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee.

"There is no point in conducting business summits (in West Bengal). Mamata Banerjee organised a business summit in the state and she deceived the youth of Bengal. There was no result from business summits. Mamata has been saying that Congress is not capable of fighting against BJP; this is wrong. Modi and Didi are the two sides of the same coin," Chowdhury said.

The statement surfaced a couple of days after the Congress leader said there was no difference between Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Hitting out at CM Banerjee-led state for reeling under rape crime incidents, murders and political violence, he said, "Mamata Banerjee is not doing a good job in West Bengal. Claims of not letting Bengal become Hathras or Unnao sounds good, but there's not much difference between Yogi Ji & her. Both of them do wrong work. Bengal is acing in reporting the maximum amount of gang rapes, political violence, murders."