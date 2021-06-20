'Congress Trying To Save Kerala Govt': BJP Over Vijayan-Sudhakaran’s Political Slugfest

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala has alleged that the war of words between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congressman President K Sudhakaran was nothing but an attempt to distract the people.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan further alleged that the CM is on the back foot on several issues and the Opposition is trying to save the state government from these charges.

"In the press conference held on Friday and Saturday by the Kerala CM and the President of the Congress in Kerala, they are proclaiming that they are criminals and gundas. In fact, Kerala is considered to be a state which is far ahead of many other states in political understanding, education and the standard of living. So, the identity of the state will be damaged by such pronouncements by the CM and the president of the main Opposition party of Kerala," Muraleedharan told ANI.

"In fact, this is a time when the government (CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led) is on the back foot on the issues of COVID, massive tree felling and on economic front. The Opposition is trying to save the government from these charges that it is facing to distract attention of the common man," he added

"Corruption and support to a mafia"

The senior BJP leader further added that his party is committed to putting in best endeavours to bring the issue of massive tree felling before the public and will ensure that the state government responds to it.

He said it was a clear act of "corruption and support to a mafia". Holding the then revenue and forest minister responsible and suspecting their roles in offenses, V Muraleedharan said "they should come out with their versions and what prompted them to take such decision wherein massive tree felling is allowed".

"We will make the government respond and see those who are involved in corruption are booked under the law of land," the BJP leader said.

Kerala's tree felling scam

Reports of extensive tree felling across Kerala, highlighted unreasonable practice worth crores of rupees in ecologically sensitive areas of Wayanad and other districts there. The government has estimated that large-scale timber looting has taken place across the state under the guise of the revenue department order.

Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is required, including on corruption and the role of officials. Earlier, it was clarified that talented officers from the Vigilance and Forest Departments would be deployed in the investigation team.

V Muraleedharan had previously stated that the state government was hand in glove with the timber mafia and he had also questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of parliament from the affected district of Wayanad, over the incident