Congress Trying To Use Lakhimpur Kheri Incident To Revive In UP Ahead Of Polls: BJP MP

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-in-charge Vivek Thakur on Sunday, October 10, alleged that Congress is using the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue to revive itself in the state ahead of polls. He further added that opposition's demand over the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni is illogical as a high-level probe is being set up to conduct a fair investigation.

Thakur told ANI, "Nothing unusual about it. Congress is trying to revive itself in Uttar Pradesh. Lakhimpur Kheri was an incident and they did not overcome it till yet. The place is full of riot posters. Opposition fighting to get the primary position within themselves".

With reference to the opposition's demand for the resignation of NoS Ajay Mishra, the BJP MP said, "The opposition has to be logical in its demand. The high-level probe is being set up. One former DGP is also part of the investigation team. The investigation is happening at full speed. Law will take its own course."

Earlier, BJP leader Dushyant Gautham had claimed that the opposition is just politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. Further stating the reaction of the opposition to the incident as foul play, he had said that genuinely standing with farmers is a good thing but one should do it for political gains.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

An umbrella body of several farmer unions, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, had alleged that Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles while farmers were getting ready to disperse from their protest site at the helipad and drew down farmers and at the end also attacked Tajinder Singh Virk, SKM leader, directly, by attempting to run a vehicle over him. So far, three people including Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, are arrested by the 9-member UP SIT. Currently, Ashish Mishra has been sent to judicial remand till October 11.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. Earlier during the 2017 UP Assembly elections, out of 403 seats, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats while Samajwadi Party and BSP bagged 47 and 19 seats respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: @VIVEKTHAKUR/FACEBOOK)