Congress Under EC Scanner For Using Kids In Bharat Jodo Yatra; NCPCR Flags Major Violation

In trouble for Congress, the Election Commission of India sent a notice to the Sonia Gandhi-led party on the complaint of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) over the use of children in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But a Congress delegation met the EC on Monday night and categorically refuted this charge. Speaking to the media, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh contended that there was nothing illegal in children seeking to click selfies with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Attributing political motives to the complaint, he highlighted that an RSS-BJP activist was heading the NCPCR.

Jairam Ramesh stated, "We met the members of the Election Commission and told them that neither Representation of Peoples Act nor the Model Code of Conduct has been violated. So, we don't understand why the Election Commission sent us a notice. We produced a detailed document showing the childish act by NCPCR. A complaint has been received that children are being used. Rahul Gandhi had gone to the prize distribution ceremony of a painting competition for 15 minutes. People in thousands come every day. Mothers, fathers and children come and wanted to click a selfie with Rahul Ji. It is not illegal."

NCPCR chief counters Congress

Taking to Twitter, NCPCR Priyank Kanoongo asserted that Congress is lying on this issue and hiding the fact that it has formed an organization called 'Jawahar Bal Manch' whose aim is to influence children in the age group of 7-17. According to him, it was wrong to do so as political parties are not meant for children below 18 years of age. Moreover, he referred to a tweet from the Jawahar Bal Manch dated August 30 where it is clearly stated that this organ will play a "vital role" in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is expected to conclude in 150 days.

Priyank Kanoongo remarked, "We had a complaint that the Congress party is mobilizing crowds of children through this platform and children are being included in the Bharat Jodi Yatra. For this, a systematic campaign is being run under the guidance of Shri Rahul Gandhi. Inviting children to programs from place to place. As part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is being used for political purpose. Under the spirit of 'Catch them Young', children of tender minds are being groomed as Congress workers. This is morally and legally wrong and shows their immature thinking."

He elaborated, "This is a violation of Article 5 of the constitution which the Congress has submitted to the Election Commission to be recognized as a political party according to the law of the country. This directly comes under the purview of the proceedings of the Election Commission, hence the Election Commission has taken action. It is the work of the Election Commission to recognize and control political parties, so this issue has been raised before them."