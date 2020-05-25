Congress Wades Into Shramik Special Trains Row, Urges Piyush Goyal To Show 'patience'

On Monday, May 25, Congress waded into the row between the Maharashtra government and the Centre over the operation of Shramik Special trains. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat agreed with CM Uddhav Thackeray's contention that the Centre had failed to arrange an adequate number of trains for the migrant workers. He revealed that Maharashtra required 157 trains as against 125 trains as proposed by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Maintaining that the local administration was busy as Eid was underway, he slammed the Railways' demand to send a list of passengers for 157 trains within one hour. Moreover, Thorat urged Goyal to shun his alleged "arrogant" behaviour and cooperate with the state.

Balasaheb Thorat remarked, "Until now, the procedure was that we would give the list of passengers for the trains to be operated one day before. Suddenly, the Railways Ministry started saying that you should submit a list of passengers for the demand of 157 trains immediately. This does not work. We will give you the list after you tell us how much trains are going to run tomorrow. Currently, the Eid festival is going and the officials including the police are busy. We are ready to give the list despite these difficulties. For the Railways or the Railways Minister to tell us to submit a list within 1 hour is nothing but arrogance."

Read: Railways Operated 3,000 Shramik Special Trains To Ferry Migrants, Says Piyush Goyal

It is a fact that the @RailMinIndia is not providing enough Sharmik trains to Maharashtra. Rather than accepting the facts and helping the migrants, @PiyushGoyalOffc is busy showing his aggression on twitter. He should stop his arrogant behaviour and co-opoerate with the state. pic.twitter.com/W3KKJUtsWH — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) May 25, 2020

Maharashtra requires 157 trains. Earlier, on receiving train information from the railways, a list of passengers would be given to them a day in advance. Now, with the Eid festival, the police personnels are busy in bandobast, & so @PiyushGoyal should show some patience. — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) May 25, 2020

Read: Sena Responds To Goyal's 'migrant List Dare', Says 'ensure Trains Reach Right Destination'

War of words over Shramik Special trains

In his address to the state on May 24, Thackeray alleged that only 50% of 80 trains required for the migrant workers daily were being permitted by the Railways. After Railways Minister Piyush Goyal appealed to the Maharashtra CM to immediately send a list of passengers with their destination details for the operation of 125 Shramik Special trains on May 25, Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the state government had followed suit. However, the Railways Minister said that details pertaining to only 46 trains had been shared as of 2 am on Monday out of which 5 couldn't be operated because of Cyclone Amphan.

Earlier in the day, Goyal lashed out at the latter for not giving the list of migrant workers so that 125 Shramik Special trains could be operated. He recalled that 65 trains had to be cancelled in the last few days because the state government failed to make adequate preparations such as bringing passengers to the railway station. Observing that BJP as an opposition party had supported the ruling government in crisis situations, he urged the present-day opposition to avoid petty politics.

Read: Surge In East-bound Migrant Special Trains Leading To Network Congestion, Diversions: Railways

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Domestic Flight Operations Resume; Covid Cases Rise By 6,977