Congress Will Defeat BJP In 2024 Polls; Rahul Gandhi To Become Prime Minister: Nana Patole

Despite its embarrassing defeat in the recent assembly elections, Congress has extremely high hopes for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Making an ambitious claim, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that his party, led by Rahul Gandhi, will defeat BJP in the General elections. Not only that, but Gandhi would also dethrone Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister of India, said Patole.

"After the defeat of the Modi government in the year 2024, the Congress government will come in the country under the able leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday. "Rahul Gandhi is a visionary leader. He will be the Prime Minister in 2024," Patole added in another tweet.

The 2014 general election dealt Congress an electoral punch, and ever since the party has been on a steady downhill journey. From ruling India's entire political landscape and being the single dominant party to its abysmal performance in the assembly elections in five states, the party continues on the downward slide.

Congress saw its biggest defeat in Punjab, where the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party snatched power from it in the crucial state. The party also failed to make a mark in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Congress poll drubbing worsens leadership crisis

In spite of the poll drubbing in the five states, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has reposed its faith in President Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her to lead from the front. While Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC.

The Working Committee will soon hold a 'Chintan Shivar' to chalk out the roadmap for the future including the 2024 polls. Meanwhile, several leaders have voiced the members' wish for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party President again.

Earlier this month, Nana Patole had said that the Gandhi family is the “heart of the Congress workers”, and that Rahul Gandhi will become Congress president by following due process.

“All Congress workers across the country have respect for the Gandhi family and will continue to have in future as well. Nobody can finish that. The Gandhi family is the heart of Congress workers,” said Patole.