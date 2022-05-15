Congress Will See Exodus, Claims Ex-leader Ashwani Kumar; Says 'Sonia Gandhi Knows Reason'

Adding to the array of reactions over Sunil Jakhar's resignation from Congress, former party leader and ex-Union Minister Ashwani Kumar, on Saturday, claimed that after Jakhar, many more leaders will leave the grand old party soon and added that Sonia Gandhi is aware of the reason behind this.

Speaking to ANI on Jakhar's exit from Congress, Ashwani Kumar said, "Sunil Jakhar leaving the Congress is a big loss for the party. The biggest reason the leaders are leaving Congress is the lack of respect for them within the party. Now Sunil Jakhar has left. Many more leaders will leave the party soon. See what happens next." He further added, "If there is anything to discuss in the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, it should be why one leader after the other is leaving the party. Sonia Gandhi is intelligent and if the party is not reformed by her, it will be difficult to save the Congress. The party leadership should talk to its angry leaders, and remove their discontentment." He also claimed that if leaders do not get respect within the party, they might leave.

'Cong is on suicide course': Ashwani Kumar

Furthering his tirade, Ashwani Kumar lambasted the grand old party over Jakhar's exit, stating that Congress is on a 'suicide course.' Taking to his Twitter, the former Law Minister wrote, "Sunil Jakhar's resignation is yet another confirmation that Congress is on a suicide course and no one can arrest its fall without a willingness on the part of the Leadership to make amends for its grave errors of judgment."

"Clearly, the days of leadership by fiat are over and there must be an explanation for why those who have stood by the Party in thick and thin are now leaving it. My sympathies are with Sonia Ji who deserved better at this stage of her life," Kumar tweeted.

A political party that does not honour its workers and leaders in the daily conduct of its affairs cannot grow and those diminished by their timidity can never be accepted as leaders. @sunilkjakhar 2/5 — Dr Ashwani Kumar (@DrAshwani_Kumar) May 14, 2022

Sunil Jakhar exits Congress

Earlier on Saturday, former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar announced his sudden exit from the party, sending shock waves across the party's top leadership. It was during a Facebook Live session, 'Dil Ki Baat' when Jakhar made the announcement, further saying "goodbye and good luck Congress."

Jakhar's exit comes at a time when the grand old party is busy with its mega brainstorming conclave, the "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Citing his displeasure over the party's actions against his alleged anti-party activities, the senior Congress leader also referred to the statement made by Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni. Sunil Jakhar also claimed that Soni misguided Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi not just in Punjab, but in other states as well.