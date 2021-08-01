Cong's DK Shivakumar Urges K'taka CM To Start Work On Mekedatu Project Immediately

Speaking in support of the ruling party, Karnataka opposition leader DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress party is fully cooperating for the Mekedatu dam project. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief's comments came barely a few hours after state Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai confirmed that there is no intention of a 'U-turn on the project'. A controversy regarding the dam construction is currently underway as Tamil Nadu has opposed the project.

While talking to the reporters at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the KPCC Chief requested the state Government to immediately commence work on the Mekedatu dam project.

"The Mekedatu dam is a project to utilize our share of water. No one in the state says not to start the Mekedatu project. So let the government plan. We are fully cooperating," said the KPCC president.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister completely ignored the warnings of protest by the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and informed that the Mekedatu project is the state's right.

'Not My Concern': says Karnataka CM to protest by Tamil Nadu

The newly elected Chief Minister clarified that anybody sitting on Satyagrah is not going to stall the project. Speaking to the media, he asserted that there are 'no second thoughts' on the project, no matter who stops eating or drinking, pointing out that it is 'none of his concern'. The statements were in response to Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai's announcement of a protest against the Karnataka government's decision to construct the controversial Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river. The protest is to take place on August 5.

Protest warnings from Tamil Nadu

K Annamalai, while addressing the media on Friday, July 30, said that Karnataka cannot construct the damn as per the legal norms. The Union Water Resource Minister has assured that Karnataka will not be allowed to do so. This message ought to be taken up to the masses," he said, announcing his one-day fasting protest scheduled for August 5 in the Cauvery Delta region. As per sources, more than 10,000 farmers and party workers are expected to join the protest.

Mekedatu Project controversy

The primary reason for Tamil Nadu's oppose to the 9,000 crore Mekedatu reservoir project is due to its claims that the project will allegedly impact and control the flow of the Cauvery River water. While Karnataka officials are claiming that the project is crucial as it will meet the drinking water needs of the state capital Bengaluru that is struggling with its water supply. Major political parties in Tamil Nadu including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Congress are against the building of the dam while in Karnataka the political parties are speaking with the same intention of supporting the project.

(With ANI inputs)