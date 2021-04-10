Cooch Behar Firing: TMC To Hold Protests In 'every Block And Ward' Of West Bengal

After firing in Cooch Behar in the fourth phase of assembly elections, and attack and counter thereafter, the Trinamool Congress on April 10, Saturday, decided to resort to protests. Confirming the same, TMC MP Saugata Roy stated, "Our party workers will hold protests in every block and ward of West Bengal over the firing in Cooch Behar.

Our party workers will hold protests in every block and ward of West Bengal over the firing in Cooch Behar: Saugata Roy, TMC MP — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the TMC has also filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Driving the body's attention towards the 'cold-blooded murder' of four and ' brutal injury' to three innocent people by the bullets fired by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the party wrote, "The mistake of those murdered and injured was that they wished to participate in this festival of democracy, which is being conducted by you- The Election Commission of India."

Calling out the ECI for not taking action on the previous complaints filed against the CAPF, and instead of slamming the party leader with a show-cause notice, the party further wrote, "The conduct of the party is such that it appears to be under the command of BJP. They are facilitating violence sponsored by BJP and executed by CAPF who in turn seem to have been instructed well by the star campaigners of the BJP-the Home Minister, Government of India."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) writes to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal over "Cold-blooded murder of four and brutal injury of three innocent people by Central Forces." pic.twitter.com/Vgq1ReGsHx — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

CISF on the incident

As per the CISF, a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd, but up to no good. The crowd gathered again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

Thereafter, they started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more polling party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the ECI has stopped polling on booth no.126.

West Bengal Elections

After a tumultuous three phases, West Bengal is holding the fourth phase of assembly elections today, April 10. In this phase, 44 constituencies have gone to polls, of which nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1 and the third phase on April 6. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second and the third phase it was over 80 percent and 77 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

(Credits-ANI/PTI)