'Corona Disappeared In 4 Days?': AAP Fires Jibe At BJP On Winter Session Cancellation

Days after Centre cancelled the Parliament's Winter Session due to Coronavirus pandemic, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a dig at the BJP government. The ruling party in Delhi posted two screenshots on its Twitter handle -- one of a news report dated December 15 which stated that the Winter Session has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and the other of Amit Shah's public rally in Midnapore on Saturday which was attended by a large crowd. "Corona has disappeared within 4 days?" the party asked.

15 Dec 19th Dec pic.twitter.com/Fr6hVr8h8U — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 19, 2020

The government has said there will be no Winter Session of Parliament this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Parliament will meet for the Budget Session in January next year.

Earlier this week, Arvind Kejriwal backed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee who is involved in a battle with the Centre over the transfer of 3 IPS officers. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader who has faced a similar battle for years condemned Centre's "blatant interference" in the administration of West Bengal.

I condemn the Centre’s blatant interference in the Bengal administration. Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize. https://t.co/sbxpZl0Nn2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Midnapore, where he taunted TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she will be left alone in her party by the time the assembly elections, due in April-May next year, are held. Shah asserted the BJP will form the next government in the state winning more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari, the mascot of the Nandigram movement on Saturday joined the BJP with nine MLAs and a TMC MP, in a huge morale booster for the saffron party. In his speech, Adhikari recalled how Shah had called him up when he was down with COVID-19. "I had first met Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls... When I was down with COVID, my former party did not enquire about my health, while Amit Shah twice rang me up to know how I am," he told the rally. He extolled the BJP for its core value of nationalism and insisted that the saffron party believed in pluralism.

(With PTI inputs)