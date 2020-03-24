'COVID-19 Has Destroyed Most Able Countries, Only Solution Is Social Distancing': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation for the second time on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. During the address, the Prime Minister spoke about the looming threat of Coronavirus and its disastrous impact on the world.

"You are also listening to and watching the state of the world on the Coronavirus global epidemic through the news. You are also seeing how this epidemic has completely destroyed even the most capable countries of the world," the Prime Minister said.

"The conclusions drawn from the two-month study of all these countries, and experts are also saying that the only option for effective combat with Coronavirus is Social distancing," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister in his second address to the nation in a week praised the nation for coming together in this fight against Coronavirus during the Janta Curfew.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

The Prime Minister in his address also announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with 10 deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days are very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."



