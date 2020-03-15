Coronavirus: Kerala CM Urges Locals To Treat Tourists In The State With 'respect & Care'

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country which has now 93 positive cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday addressed how social distancing in Kerala did not mean treating guests in the state with discrimination. Kerala which is labeled as 'god's own country' is considered one of the most favoured destinations by tourists both domestically and internationally. However, amidst the outbreak, with 22 confirmed cases in the state, restrictions are in place not only in the state but also pan-India.

Read: Indians Stranded In Italy, Withdraw Mandatory Health Certificates: Kerala CM Urges PM Modi

One of the most important restrictions is social distancing in order to arrest the spread of the virus. In his tweet titled, 'COVID19 Treating Others', Pinarayi Vijayan asked the people of his state to not indulge in any discrimination and treat guests with "respect and care."

Read: Coronavirus: Kerala Govt Ensures Better Quality Of Internet For People Working From Home

#COVID19 | Treating Others



Kerala's a favorite destination of many; tourists, guest workers, entrepreneurs and so on.



It is time of social distancing. Some restrictions are in place.



But this shouldn't lead to any sort of discriminations. Our guests deserve respect & care. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 15, 2020

Read: Coronavirus: Kerala Shop Sells Mask At Rs 2, Sets Example For Others In Times Of Crisis

No fresh cases in Kerala, 302 in observation

On Saturday, the Kerala Government announced that no fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala and that the government had decided to strengthen monitoring of people who reach the state by rail and road. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who chaired the daily evaluation meet, told reporters that a total of 302 people are in isolation wards in hospitals across the state.

The Chief Minister has also instructed classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools in the state to be canceled and also shut till March 31 all vacation classes, tuition classes, 'anganwadis' and 'madrasas'. He added that the surveillance system will be strengthened across the state and said that the number of sample testing labs will also be increased.

Read: No Fresh Cases In Kerala, Monitoring Of People Reaching By Road & Rail To Be Strengthened:CM Pinarayi Vijayan

(With Agency Inputs)