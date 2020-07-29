Congress Reopens 'Rafale Scam' Angle Before Jets' Arrival; Upholds Deal UPA Wanted

As the first batch of five Rafale aircraft is set to arrive in Ambala on Monday to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that the government compromised with national security as it has ordered only 36 Rafale aircraft instead of 126. In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Madhya Pradesh CM slammed the government and claimed that it has not been able to tell the price of one Rafale jet yet despite asking questions.

Digvijaya opened up the same can of worms that the Congress had failed with before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when Rahul Gandhi had made his 'Rafale scam' the headline of his election campaign. At that time the Supreme Court had cleared the purchase from France, while then Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman had counter-alleged that the Congress had conspired with a competitor of Rafale at a crucial point in the long-running process of procuring new and advanced fighters for the Indian Air Force during the IAF. In that context, many of the allegations levelled by Digvijaya don't entail much that hasn't already been debated.

'Finally, the Rafale fighter plane has arrived'

आख़िर राफ़ेल fighter plane आ गया। १२६ राफ़ेल ख़रीदने के लिए कोंग्रेस के नेतृत्व में UPA ने २०१२ में फैंसला लिया था और १८ राफ़ेल को छोड़कर कर बाकि भारत सरकार की HAL में निर्माण का प्रावधान था। यह भारत में आत्मनिर्भर होने का प्रमाण था। एक राफ़ेल की क़ीमत ₹७४६ करोड़ तय की गई थी — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 29, 2020

Digvijaya said, "Finally the Rafale fighter plane has arrived. Congress-led UPA had decided to buy 126 Rafales in 2012. Except for 18 Rafales, rest were to be built at HAL. This was proof of self-reliant India. One Rafale was going to cost Rs 746 crore."

'He decided to buy only 36'

"After Modi government came to power, Modi entered into a new agreement with France without the approval of the Ministry of Defense and Finance and the Cabinet Committee and signed an agreement to give away the rights of HAL to the private company. Ignoring national security, instead of buying 126 Rafale, he decided to buy only 36," the Congress leader said.

मोदी सरकार आने के बाद फ़्रांस के साथ मोदी जी ने बिना रक्षा व वित्त मंत्रालय व केबिनेट कमेटी की मंज़ूरी के नया समझौता कर लिया और HAL का हक़ मार कर निजी कम्पनी को देने का समझौता कर लिया। राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को अनदेखी कर १२६ राफ़ेल ख़रीदने के बजाय केवल ३६ ख़रीदने का निर्णय ले लिया। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 29, 2020

In another tweet, Digvijaya said that the price of one Rafale by the Congress Government was fixed at Rs 746 crore but "watchman" sir, despite asking for several times in Parliament and even outside the Parliament, is still refraining from telling at how much rate a Rafale has been bought till date. "Why? Because the theft of the watchman will be revealed !! "Watchman", please tell the price now!" he asked taking a 'Chowkidar' jibe at PM Modi.

एक राफ़ेल की क़ीमत कॉंग्रेस सरकार ने ₹७४६ तय की थी लेकिन “चौकीदार” महोदय कई बार संसद में और संसद के बाहर भी मॉंग करने के बावजूद आज तक एक राफ़ेल कितने में ख़रीदा है, बताने से बच रहे हैं। क्यों? क्योंकि चौकीदार जी की चोरी उजागर हो जायेगी!! “चौकीदार” जी अब तो उसकी क़ीमत बता दें!! — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 29, 2020

He further said that while assessing the national security, the Ministry of Defense had recommended the purchase of 126 Rafale, which the UPA agreed to accept but why did Modi Ji decide to buy 36 Rafale instead of 128? "No answer even when asked. Did Modi ji not compromise with national security?" he said. Digvijaya asked that doesn't the Opposition have the right to ask questions in a democratic system.

Meanwhile, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala to receive the first batch of five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France. In view of Rafale fighter jets landing in the city, Section 144 has been imposed in four villages close to Ambala airbase.

