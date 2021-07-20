COVID-19 Cases Rose Above 33% During Bengal Polls; CM Mamata Brought It Below 1.8%: TMC MP

The Trinamool Congress hit out at the Election Commission on Tuesday for holding the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly in eight phases, during which the state witnessed a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen noted that despite 234 constituencies going for polls in Tamil Nadu, the elections were held in the single-phase on April 6 this year. However, the 294-seat West Bengal assembly went to polls in eight phases, resulting in it prolonged rallies and election campaigns. The Coronavirus infection rate which was 2.3% before polls rose to 33% by the end of the eighth phase, claimed Sen.

Praising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for handling the COVID-19 situation, the MP said, "Kudos to our CM, the positivity rate has come down below 1.8% again."

West Bengal on Sunday reported 801 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate coming down to 1.56 percent, the state Health Department said in its daily bulletin. The new cases were reported after testing 51,316 samples, it said. The state also reported 11 more deaths, pushing the toll to 17,999.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally was at 15,18,181 with the detection of the new cases. So far, 14,87,071 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal. There are 13,111 active cases in the state at present.

West Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Assembly elections for 292 constituencies were held between March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases. Voting for the two remaining constituencies was delayed and was scheduled to be held on May 16. After a hard-fought poll campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.

Buoyed by its third consecutive victory, TMC is mulling projecting Mamata Banerjee as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Trinamool leader Madan Mitra declared on Monday that the Mamata Banerjee government will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

