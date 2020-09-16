COVID-19 Crisis: DMK MP Predicts 65 Lakh Cases By End Of Session, Says 'worst Yet To Come'

Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, DMK MP Dr. DNV Senthilkumar predicted a rapid increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in India. Mentioning that the country had breached the 50 lakh cases mark, he opined that the tally will reach 65 lakh cases by the end of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Making an observation in his capacity as a doctor, he said that there was a shortage of beds in India. Maintaining that the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic was yet to come, he called upon the Centre to prepare accordingly.

I'd like to give a warning to this House. We've crossed 50 lakh #COVID19 cases, and mark my words, by the end of Parliament session there'll be 65 lakh cases. Being a doctor I know the country is short of beds. Worst is yet to come. We have to gear up: Dr DNV Senthilkumar, DMK MP pic.twitter.com/5CJNLraSme — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Read: 1st Phase Of Census Postponed Due To COVID Outbreak: Govt

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 50,20,359 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 39,42,360 patients have recovered while 82,066 fatalities have been reported. There are 9,95,933 active cases in the country. With 82,961 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 78.53%. At present, the recovered cases outnumber active cases by 29,46,427.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu contribute 60% of the active cases. Addressing the press on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan refuted the notion that there is a shortage of oxygen. Noting that the current capacity for production of oxygen is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne, he urged every state to ensure proper inventory management so that oxygen can be replenished in time.

Read: Delhi Records 4,473 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-day Spike So Far; Death Toll Reaches 4,839

ICMR doesn't rule out reinfection

While admitting that reinfection of COVID-19 is possible, ICMR Director General Dr.Balram Bhargava revealed that it is a very rare occurrence. To buttress his point about reinfection, he highlighted some cases of Measles. At the same time, he explained that wherever reinfection occurs, both infections are usually mild.

ICMR Director General Dr.Balram Bhargava remarked, "Reinfection is very very rare with COVID-19. But we have seen reinfections occur in the case of Measles. When someone gets Measles, he is supposed to be protected all his life because it generates certain antibodies. But, we have seen reinfection in Measles as well. Similarly, we can have reinfection with COVID-19 as seen in the case in Hong Kong. One point has been noted- whenever reinfection occurs, both infections have been mild, and therefore, reinfection occurs."

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Case Tally Crosses 50 Lakhs; K'taka HM Tests Positive