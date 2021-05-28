COVID-19 In Karnataka: No Mixing Of Vaccines In State Assures Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday assured that no mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is taking place in the state after there were several speculations of vaccination with different doses of vaccines.

While addressing reporters, Karnataka Deputy CM said, "No mixing of vaccines is taking place in the State. The people are being given the same dose of vaccines. There are speculations that the healthcare workers are being given two different shots of vaccines. However, it is not true and there is no proof of it."



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar had said the state will have a new COVID-19 discharge policy and post-COVID precautions in view of the rising cases of black fungus infection. He said, "It has been decided to formulate a new discharge policy and post-COVID precautions for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection."

On the other hand, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday pointed out the unavailability of the first COVID vaccine dosage for the 18 to 44 age bracket at government centers during a time when the private sector was utilizing vaccinations for the said age section, asking the Centre to redress the issue. Currently, the state is administering only the first doses of COVISHIELD vaccines exclusively to frontline workers of the 18-44 age cohort to preserve vaccine stocks in order to supply second doses to other recipients.

COVID In Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 26,811 new cases of COVI-19 and 530 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 24,99,784 and toll to 26,929, the health department said. The day also saw 40,741 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,433 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 18,342 discharges and 285 deaths. As of May 26 evening, cumulatively 24,99,784 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

(With ANI Inputs)